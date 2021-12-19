Vienna commemorates pandemic victims with a ‘sea of lights’

VIENNA (AP) — Tens of thousands of Vienna residents have turned out to participate in a “sea of lights” commemoration for the more than 13,000 Austrians who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which was supported by dozens of civil society organizations, drew more than 30,000 people. They organized a chain of more than 13,000 candles stretching around Vienna’s central ring road, one for each person who has died in Austria, and observed a moment of silence. The commemoration also aimed to show solidarity with health care workers following several weeks of anti-coronavirus demonstrations in the Austrian capital.