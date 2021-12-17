Stone says he invoked 5th amendment at Jan. 6 deposition

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone says he has asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. He told reporters as he left the deposition Friday that “I did my civic duty and I responded as required by law” but that he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights to every question. The committee subpoenaed Stone last month, noting that he spoke at rallies on the day before the insurrection and used members of a far-right extremist group as personal security guards. Stone was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress, but subsequently pardoned by Trump.