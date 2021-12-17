Putin gives Pope birthday call, praises his global role

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Pope Francis to congratulate him on his 85th birthday, praising the pontiff’s efforts to strengthen ties between the Vatican and Russia. The Russian leader noted Francis’ “high global authority and his big personal contribution to the development of ties between Russia and the Vatican,” the Kremlin said in its readout. Friday’s call followed Francis’ statement earlier this month that he had plans for a possible second meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church following their historic 2016 encounter in Cuba, the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the two churches.