2 charged in ambush shooting of Baltimore police officer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say they’ve arrested and charged two men in an ambush shooting that critically wounded a Baltimore police officer this week and a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Friday that police have arrested Elliot Knox and Travon Shaw. He said the two men face charges of attempted murder in the shooting early Thursday of Officer Keona Holley and murder in the fatal shooting of Justin Johnson hours later. Holley was sitting in her patrol vehicle when she was shot. Rushed to Baltimore’s Shock Trauma center, she was in critical, but stable condition Friday.