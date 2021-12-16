US pulls out of settlement talks in family separation suits

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union says the Department of Justice has withdrawn from talks to settle lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who were separated under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance border enforcement policy. ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said Thursday the Justice Department informed teams of counsel for the families that the government will defend each case in court. The decision comes after eight months of negotiations and weeks after reports of a proposed settlement that would pay several hundred thousand dollars to each family, which sparked outrage in Congress. About 5,500 children were forcibly removed from their parents in 2017 and 2018 under a Trump policy aimed at discouraging people from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.