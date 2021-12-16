Louisiana judge who used racist slur takes leave of absence

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge will take an unpaid leave of absence after she repeatedly used a racial slur in a video recorded at her home and posted to social media. Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday called on Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet to resign. The video shows a television set at Odinet’s home displaying security footage of what appears to be a foiled burglary. Laughter and racist slurs are heard from viewers as they watch two people capture the suspect. The viewers aren’t visible in the recording. Odinet’s lawyer confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate that the judge used a racial slur. Dane Ciolino says the judge feels “humiliated, embarrassed, and sorry.”