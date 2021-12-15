How brothers in arms plotted theft, sale of US Army weaponry
By JAMES LAPORTA and JASON DEAREN
Associated Press
An Associated Press investigation has shown how U.S. troops have stolen guns and explosives from the military — and the weapons of war ended up on America’s streets. One insider theft case involves two men who’d forged a deep bond on the battlefields of Afghanistan. Several years later, they were arrested in a scheme to plunder an armory at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After stealing the weapons, they tried to sell them at the Texas-Mexico border. Their story reveals another kind of threat: How determined insiders can take advantage of security weaknesses within the military to make fast money.