Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:33 PM

How brothers in arms plotted theft, sale of US Army weaponry

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By JAMES LAPORTA and JASON DEAREN
Associated Press

An Associated Press investigation has shown how U.S. troops have stolen guns and explosives from the military — and the weapons of war ended up on America’s streets. One insider theft case involves two men who’d forged a deep bond on the battlefields of Afghanistan. Several years later, they were arrested in a scheme to plunder an armory at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After stealing the weapons, they tried to sell them at the Texas-Mexico border. Their story reveals another kind of threat: How determined insiders can take advantage of security weaknesses within the military to make fast money.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content