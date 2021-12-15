Holiday rom-com ‘With Love’ follows Latino family for a year

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amazon’s “With Love” is a holiday-themed TV series that takes a different approach. It follows an extended Latino family through five episodes and a year’s worth of holidays. Christmas Eve is the starting point for the romantic comedy created and produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett. She was prompted to write the series after re-watching her favorite rom-com movies and realizing the lead characters were all white. The extended family in “With Love” also includes gay characters and a trans physician, all loved and accepted by relatives. “With Love” creator Calderón Kellett says the series reflects what her family is like. The series is out Friday on Amazon.