Croatia: Police find body of girl swept away in border river

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Police in Croatia say they found the body of a 10-year-old Turkish girl who was swept away while her family tried to cross a swollen river on the border with Slovenia. The body was found about 1,300 feet downstream from where the girl’s mother said her child disappeared while they were crossing the swollen Dragonja River late Thursday. Croatian police said Saturday that officers found the mother holding onto a tree trunk in the river and suffering from cold and shock, and her other two children were already on the Slovenian side. The family apparently was attempting to enter Slovenia without going through an official checkpoint.