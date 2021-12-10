Jill Biden shares with kids about the meaning of Christmas

WASHINGTON (AP) — First Lady Jill Biden read excerpts from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Friday as part of a charity event that provides toys to needy children for the holidays. Biden was at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, and sat with about 30 children of servicemembers during her remarks at the Marine Toys for Tots event. She and the children of service members sorted donated toys into bins together. Toys for Tots last year donated 20.1 million toys and 7.4 million children, the charity said.