Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Macron is planning to present the priorities for France’s upcoming presidency of the European Union. France’s turn in the European Council’s rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. and overlaps with the country’s presidential election. Macron has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for Thursday. The press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The 43-year-old centrist leader has yet to formally declare whether he will seek a second term. France’s presidency of the EU could provide a platform for a Macron reelection campaign but also complicate it.