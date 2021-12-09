In Buddhism, women blaze a path but strive for gender equity

By LUIS ANDRES HENAO

Associated Press

Buddhist female monastics or “bhikkhunis,” lay persons and academics have challenged longstanding patriarchal traditions. They have blazed a path of progress in recent decades for Buddhist women — from education through advanced degrees and the creation of nunneries in the U.S. and India, to seeking full ordination in Taiwan and Sri Lanka. But across branches many at the forefront of the movement say more needs to be accomplished so women can achieve equal opportunities as men.