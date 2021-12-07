New Zealand man pleads guilty to stabbing 4 in supermarket

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand man who couldn’t afford to buy beer at a supermarket has pleaded guilty to stabbing and injuring four people at the store during a frenzied attack. Luke James Lambert, 42, will face up to 14 years in prison when he is sentenced next year on four counts of attempted murder. Shoppers and staff at the Countdown supermarket in the city of Dunedin were praised for their bravery during the May attack after authorities said they managed to stop the man from hurting others. Three of the victims suffered severe wounds but all have since recovered.