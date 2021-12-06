Skip to Content
Turkey says mosque attacks on Cyprus won’t go ‘unanswered’

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says attacks on Muslim houses of worship on Cyprus would “not go unanswered” following reports of an attempted arson attack on a mosque on the southern, internationally-recognized Greek Cypriot part of the divided island. Turkey’s pro-government Daily Sabah newspaper said at least one suspect was detained following a Dec. 2 attempt to burn the Grand Mosque in the city of Larnaca. No one was hurt in the incident. A Cypriot law enforcement official said a 27-year-old Syrian man was arrested in connection with the attack that caused some damage to the mosque’s wooden door. He faces an attempted arson charge.

