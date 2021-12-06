Toyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, NC

By GARY D. ROBERTSON and TOM KRISHER

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Toyota says it plans to build a $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro, North Carolina, that will employ at least 1,750 people. The Japanese auto giant joined Gov. Roy Cooper and other officials in making the announcement Monday at a site in Randolph County. Toyota says the U.S. factory will make batteries for hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The plant would start making batteries in 2025. Initially Toyota will or could receive well over $430 million in government incentives if it meets job creation and investment goals. Toyota plans to sell up to 1.8 million vehicles in the U.S. by 2030 that are at least partially electrified.