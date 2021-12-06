Jordanian TV rejects German station’s anti-Israel accusation

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A Jordanian broadcaster rejects accusations of publishing anti-Semitic content that led a German broadcaster to suspend a decade-long cooperation agreement. Amman-based Roya TV said Monday it “regrets the declared decision” of international German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to suspend the agreement, adding the Arab media group was the target of “a hostile campaign” from parties it did not name. On Sunday, Deutsche Welle said anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic content and caricatures published on the popular Jordanian channel and its social media platforms were “definitely not consistent with the values of DW.” Roya’s CEO stressed that the “criticism of illegal, inhumane or racist actions by Israel as a state” should be differentiated from anti-Semitism.