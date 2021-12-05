Solomon Islands leader wins no-confidence vote after riots

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leader of the Solomon Islands has survived a vote of no confidence in Parliament following riots in the capital last month. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told lawmakers in a fiery 90-minute speech that he’d done nothing wrong and would not bow down to “the forces of evil” or to “Taiwan’s agents.” At one point he picked up his chair and banged it on the Parliament floor to emphasize a point. Opponents accused him and his government of lying, looting and using Chinese money to cling to power. The riots in Honiara grew from a peaceful protest and highlighted long-simmering regional rivalries, economic problems and concerns about the country’s increasing links with China.