Man who jumped from taxiing plane in Phoenix jailed, ID’d

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who jumped out of a jetliner’s galley door to the tarmac as the plane was taxiing to a gate at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Phoenix police said 30-year-old Daniel Ramirez was booked into jail Saturday night on suspicion of two felony counts of trespassing. Ramirez’s family said he was in Colorado for a tiling job, but wanted to come home because he feared for his life. They also told Phoenix TV station ABC 15 that Ramirez may be schizophrenic based on their family history. Ramirez was a passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight from Colorado Springs on Saturday morning when authorities say he opened a rear galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport fire station where he barricaded himself.