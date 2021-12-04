Police kill Florida Tech student armed with ‘edged weapon’

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they killed a Florida Institute of Technology student who lunged at a police officer with an “edged weapon” on the college campus Friday night. The Melbourne Police Department on Saturday said 18-year-old Alhaji M. Sow, of Riverdale, Georgia, was shot and killed by police and a school security guard in a campus building during the attack. Police say they responded to the campus around 11 p.m. Friday to investigate reports of a man armed with a knife who was assaulting students. Authorities say they confronted Sow in a building when he lunged at an officer with an “edged weapon,” causing the officer and security guard to fatally shoot Sow.