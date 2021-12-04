Grand Ole Opry country singer Stonewall Jackson dies at 89

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country musician Stonewall Jackson, who sang on the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years, died Saturday after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was 89. The Opry is the longest-running radio show in history. It announced Jackson’s death in a news release. Jackson was a guitarist and performed on the Opry beginning in 1956 and was still appearing on the show in 2010. His real name was Stonewall, after Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Over the course of his career, Jackson landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart, including the No. 1 hit “Waterloo.”