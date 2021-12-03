Plumber’s find possibly tied to 2014 Texas megachurch theft

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether cash and checks discovered during repair work being done at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch is connected to $600,000 that was stolen from a church safe more than seven years ago. The revived investigation comes after a plumber called a Houston radio station’s morning show during a segment about the most unusual things of value people have ever found and described finding 500 envelopes full of money behind a wall while repairing a leaky toilet at Lakewood Church. The church did not confirm the plumber’s account but said in a statement that an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were recently found during repair work and the church is assisting Houston police with their investigation.