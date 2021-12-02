Florida law school creates Ben Crump social justice center

By AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

A South Florida law school has announced the creation of a social justice center named after Ben Crump, the Black civil rights attorney who has gained national prominence representing victims of police brutality and vigilante violence. The Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice, housed at the St. Thomas University College of Law in Miami Gardens, aims to train and diversify the next generation of civil rights lawyers. Crump, who has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others, told The Associated Press that the nation lacks a robust pipeline of social justice lawyers ready to take on such cases. The announcement was made Thursday.