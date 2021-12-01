Michigan teen, 15, charged in Oxford High School shooting

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE

Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been denied bail and moved to jail after being charged in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and injured others. Authorities on Wednesday revealed that Ethan Crumbley’s parents were summoned to discuss his behavior just a few hours before the bloodshed Tuesday. No motive for the shooting was offered by Oakland County authorities. But sheriff’s Lt. Tim Willis told a judge that Crumbley recorded a video the night before the violence in which he discussed killing students. Crumbley is charged as an adult with 24 crimes, including murder and terrorism.