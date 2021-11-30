Graham Nash shows a candid side in a book of his photographs

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — He’s a legendary musician and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, but the thing that Graham Nash never leaves home without isn’t his guitar. It’s his camera. The Nash in the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young started taking photos long before he started making music and taunts fate every day to show him something interesting to capture. He is now ready to show us what he’s seen with “A Life in Focus: The Photography of Graham Nash,” a collection spanning decades that captures many fellow artists like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Mama Cass Elliot, Twiggy and, of course, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.