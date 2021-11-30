Ex-airline employee sentenced for stealing guns from bags

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Southwest Airlines employee is being sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing stolen guns. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that Mark Hunter of St. Louis admitted to the thefts. After a passenger traveling through the St. Louis airport reported a pistol being stolen from his luggage, federal agents compared the dates of other gun thefts from bags and Southwest’s scheduling records. Prosecutors say agents focused on Hunter, a baggage employee for Southwest, who admitted to stealing five guns during 2020.