Avalanche delays holiday tradition in Alaska’s largest city

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An avalanche is to blame for delaying a holiday tradition that has endured for more than 60 years in Alaska’s largest city. A large, brightly illuminated star situated high above Anchorage in the Chugach Mountains is traditionally lit the day after Thanksgiving. However, when military crews arrived on Friday to light the star, only about half of the 350 or so bulbs worked. Airmen worked for three days in extreme conditions and cold temperatures before finding the cause of the problem on Tuesday. Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson spokesperson Erin Eaton says a small avalanche rained down rocks and snow on the star. Crews had to replace bulbs and repair connections, and the star was expected to be lit Tuesday night.