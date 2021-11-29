Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will vote Wednesday to hold Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official, in contempt of Congress. The panel is seeking charges against a defiant witness for a second time after holding former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt last month. The committee on Monday scheduled the vote to pursue contempt charges against Clark. The former Justice Department lawyer aligned himself with President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn his defeat. Clark appeared for a deposition Nov. 5 but told lawmakers that he would not answer questions based partly on Trump’s legal efforts to block the committee’s investigation.