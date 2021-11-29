Hawaii girl’s adoptive parents plead not guilty to murder

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii couple accused of killing their 6-year-old adoptive daughter a month before reporting her missing has pleaded not guilty to murder. A grand jury previously indicted Isaac and Lehua Kalua on murder and other charges. During a court hearing Monday, they pleaded not guilty via video from jail. The body of Isabella Kalua, known by some by her birth name of Ariel, has not been found. According to court documents, the girl’s older biological sister, also adopted by the Kaluas, told a detective she saw Isabella in a dog cage, with duct tape on her nose and mouth and not breathing.