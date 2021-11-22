New restrictions in Greece as pandemic deaths mount

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has introduced a wide range of new restrictions aimed at curbing a COVID-19 infection spike that has pushed the rate of death to nearly double the European Union average. A government order went into effect through Dec. 6, mandating masks at all workplaces, staggering opening hours in the public and private sector, and allowing access to adults at indoor recreation and entertainment areas only to those carrying a certificate of vaccination or recent recovery. The restricted spaces include indoor areas at bars, restaurants, movie theaters and museums. About a third of the country’s population remains unvaccinated.