3 teens arrested in shooting at suburban Denver high school

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora say they have arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting of three students in a high school parking lot last Friday and that the shooting appeared to be gang-related. The Sentinel Colorado newspaper reported Monday that police arrested three 16-year-old boys. Police say they face charges of first-degree attempted murder. The victims in Friday’s shooting at Hinkley High School were two boys ages 16 and 17 and a 17-year-old girl who all suffered non life-threatening injuries. Authorities say another shooting four days earlier at a park near another Aurora high school was not related to Friday’s shooting.