After slow starts, some Asian vaccination rates now soaring

By DAVID RISING and SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — After slow starts, vaccination campaigns in several countries in the Asia-Pacific region now boast inoculation rates that rank among the world’s best. The countries with high rates include both richer and poorer ones, some with larger populations and some with smaller. But all have experience with infectious diseases, like SARS, and strong vaccine-procurement programs. Most started vaccinating relatively late due to complacency amid low infection rates, supply issues and other factors. But by the time they did, soaring death tolls in the United States, Britain and India helped persuade even the skeptical to embrace the efforts.