Prominent Afghan doctor kidnapped, killed in northern city

By ABDUL QAHAR AFGHAN and TAMEEM AKHGAR

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The family of a prominent Afghan doctor says he was kidnapped and killed in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif. The doctor’s son said on Saturday that Mohamed Nader Alemi was abducted two months ago by kidnappers demanding a ransom. The son says that even after the family paid $350,000, the kidnappers killed the doctor and dumped his body in the street. Crime swelled in Afghanistan under the previous, U.S.-backed government, including frequent kidnappings for ransom. The abductions have continued since the Taliban seized power in August. A Taliban spokesman says eight people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the doctor and two other people.