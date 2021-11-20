Ohio governor signs new congressional district map into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a new map of congressional districts into law. The map will be in effect for the next four years. Democrats and voting rights groups strenuously objected to the Republican-led mapmaking process, saying it’s been unfair, partisan and cloaked in secrecy. The nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave the map an F grade. DeWine said in a statement Saturday that the Senate legislation he signed “makes the most progress to produce a fair, compact, and competitive map.” At most, the new law creates three safe Democratic districts out of 15 new U.S. House seats in the state. Ohio voters are split roughly 54% Republican, 46% Democratic.