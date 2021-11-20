A year later, Rhode Island buildings still say ‘Plantations’

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island dropped “Providence Plantations” from its name a year ago, but not from its buildings. Providence Plantations is written in the script in marble near the State House dome and on bronze plaques in the entryway. The state seal with the full former name is on the rotunda floor, the elevator doors, door numbers and directional signs. Voters chose to strip the words “and Providence Plantations” from Rhode Island’s formal name a year ago by approving a statewide referendum that was revived amid the nation’s reckoning with racial injustice. The state has changed official websites, business cards and letterhead.