EU says Merck’s COVID pill can be taken in emergencies

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has issued emergency use advice for using Merck’s COVID-19 pill, even though the oral medicine has not yet been authorized. The Amsterdam-based EU regulator said Friday that the antiviral pill, known as molnupiravir, can be used to treat adults infected with the coronavirus who don’t yet need extra oxygen and are at increased risk of developing severe disease. It said the drug should be given as soon as possible after COVID-19 has been diagnosed and within five days of symptoms starting. It is intended to be taken twice a day for five days.