Worker for Israel defense minister accused of Iran espionage

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has charged a domestic worker employed by the country’s defense minister with espionage, after he allegedly made contact with an Iranian entity and offered to use his proximity to the minister to relay information. The man, identified as Omri Goren, worked at Defense Minister Benny Gantz’ home as a cleaner and caretaker. Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet said Thursday he initiated contact with the unnamed Iranian entity though social media. The Shin Bet said Goren discussed infecting Gantz’ computer with malware. The Shin Bet said Goren had no access to classified material and that he was arrested before the plan to infect Gantz’ computer was carried out.