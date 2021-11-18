Swedish clubs sign Qatar protest, demand action from FIFA

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden’s top soccer leagues have signed an Amnesty International protest that gives “a red card to FIFA” and demands that the governing body stand up for the rights of migrant workers in Qatar during next year’s World Cup. Swedish Professional Soccer Leagues chairman Jens T. Andersson says “we can put pressure and show FIFA that we think the decision was unacceptable already when it was made.” The decision in 2010 to award the World Cup to Qatar sparked corruption investigations into the entire bidding process. Evidence was not found by FIFA to warrant stripping Qatar of the hosting rights.