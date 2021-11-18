No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government. That’s according to a lawyer for the families, who along with other advocates is pushing back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to the migrants. Attorney Lee Gelernt of the American Civil Liberties Union would not discuss details of the talks nor confirm a previously reported settlement proposal of several hundred thousand dollars to each affected person. He did, however, hold out the possibility of a trial, featuring parents separated from children as young as six months as witnesses, if there’s no agreement to end the litigation.