Divided House debates Dems’ expansive social, climate bill

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided House has finally launched debate on Democrats’ expansive social and environment bill. Party leaders hope that cost estimates expected from Congress’ top fiscal analyst will nail down moderate lawmakers’ votes and allow passage by week’s end. Two weeks ago, centrists’ objections forced Democrats to delay the measure. But the House is considering the bill amid optimistic signs from leaders and lawmakers that their divisions, for now, are all but resolved. Democrats can lose no more than three votes to prevail in the House because all Republicans are ready to oppose it. The bill is a top priority for President Joe Biden.