Rittenhouse trial arguments worry mental health advocates

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

Some of the last words jurors at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial heard before starting deliberations were about the mental health of Joseph Rosenbaum. The first of three men Rittenhouse shot during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin — and one of two whom he killed — had been on medication for bipolar disorder and depression. Defense attorney Mark Richards called Rosenbaum “irrational and crazy” and said he was “glad” Rittenhouse shot him because Rosenbaum was dangerous. Some legal experts say Richards’ comments reflected a smart courtroom strategy and were an accurate depiction of the threat Rittenhouse faced. But mental health advocates say Richards dangerously implied that people with mental illnesses are homicidal and need to be killed.