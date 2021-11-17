Director fired after improper law certificate given to donor

By JOHN O’CONNOR

AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A report says the director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board was fired this fall after an investigation found that he improperly issued a law enforcement certificate to an unqualified local philanthropist who’s also the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett. The Office of Executive Inspector General for the Agencies of the Governor determined in a report released Wednesday that Brent Fischer issued the certificate to Howard Buffett. Buffett is a Macon County philanthropist who donated land and $15 million for a law enforcement training academy and received the waiver just hours after a later $10,000 contribution.