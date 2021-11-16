Palestinians say man killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a 26-year-old Palestinian man has been shot and killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the 26-year-old man was shot Tuesday at the entrance to Tammun, a town near the northern city of Nablus. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, and the Israeli military had no immediate comment. But the occupied West Bank has seen an increase in violence in recent months. Last week, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy was killed during clashes between Israeli soldiers and a stone-throwing Palestinian crowd. There also have been a string of attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians.