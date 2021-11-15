South Dakota Legislature moves for subpoenas on Noem meeting

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have moved to subpoena a document and a former state employee at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee is pressing for details about a meeting the governor called last year that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and key decision-makers in a government agency. The agency had moved days earlier to deny Peters’ application for an upgrade to her appraiser certification. The Republican governor has adamantly denied any wrongdoing. But the subpoenas that cleared a GOP-dominated committee Monday show lawmakers want more answers. The subpoenas could be finalized Wednesday.