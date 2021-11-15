Deputy pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of Arkansas teen

LONOKE, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has pleaded not guilty to felony manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a white teenager whose death has drawn the attention of civil rights activists. Michael Davis entered the plea Monday in the charge he faces from the June 23 shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. Davis shot Brittain during a traffic stop and and was charged in September in the teen’s death. Davis was fired in July for not turning on his body camera until after the shooting occurred. A jury trial for him has been set for March.