America is about to find where its once-a-decade heart is

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

America is about to find out where its heart is. The U.S. Census Bureau is announcing Tuesday where the population center of the U.S. has shifted. The event takes place every 10 years after the census shows how the nation’s population is distributed. The center has been located in Missouri since 1980, and chances are that won’t change. Somewhere in Wright County, Missouri is the likeliest candidate. That’s according to calculations by urban planner Alex Zakrewsky, who accurately predicted the current titleholder a decade ago. If that proves true, it will only be 12.8 miles southwest of Plato, Missouri, the current titleholder.