Man injured when falling off Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial

BERLIN (AP) — A young man has been severely injured when he fell off a slab that’s part of the German capital’s memorial to the 6 million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust. The 21-year-old tourist, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, fell several meters (feet) early Sunday and was taken to the hospital with head injuries. The German news agency dpa reported that police were still investigating the cause of the accident. Local Berlin media said the young man was an Italian tourist who had underestimated the height when jumping off the slab, which was in an unlit part of the memorial.