Vienna to start vaccinating young kids in pilot project

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian media are reporting that young children in Vienna can start getting coronavirus vaccinations next week as part of a pilot project. Austrian broadcaster ORF reported Saturday that about 200 children between the ages of 5 and 11 can get vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot every day in the Austrian capital starting Monday. The pilot project is limited to Vienna only and doesn’t apply to the rest of the country. Austria’s government is preparing to announce more nationwide measures due to spiking cases. Austrian news agency APA reported Saturday, based on documents it obtained, that the government plans to order a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people starting Sunday at midnight.