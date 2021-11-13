Venezuelans crossing into Colombia for coronavirus vaccines

By MANUEL RUEDA

Associated Press

VILLA DEL ROSARIO, Colombia. (AP) — Hundreds of Venezuelans have been traveling to Colombia recently for coronavirus shots, as Venezuela struggles to get enough doses for its people. These trips replicate previous efforts by Venezuelans to seek medical care abroad as their country’s health care system crumbled amid years of medicine shortages, economic recession and mismanagement of public hospitals. But travel restrictions associated with the pandemic have made it more challenging for Venezuelans to get vaccines in neighboring Colombia. Colombian border states provided thousands of Venezuelan children with vaccines against tetanus, diphtheria and hepatitis for free before the pandemic, but they only started to provide coronavirus shots to Venezuelan travelers in October.