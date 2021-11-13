Scores evacuated in fire at Indonesia’s largest oil refinery

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A fire at a gasoline storage at the largest oil refinery on Indonesia’s Java island near Jakarta has prompted the evacuation of at least 80 residents living nearby. The national oil company Pertamina says the fire at the Cilacap refinery started at one of the 228 gasoline tanks used to accommodate crude at 7:20 p.m. Saturday. It says the cause of the fire is not known. There have been no casualties reported. Pertamina says it’s taking efforts to extinguish the fire. The residents have been evacuated to a nearby village hall and a mosque. Cilacap is one of six Pertamina refineries with processing capacity of 270,000 barrels a day.