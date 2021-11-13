Russia’s COVID-19 deaths set daily record

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting a new daily high number of COVID-19 deaths, while the total number of coronavirus infections in the country during the pandemic has topped 9 million. Russia imposed a “non-working” week in early November, closing many businesses, with the aim of stemming the virus’ surge. Two bills outlining new restriction measures were introduced in parliament on Friday, with the aim of their taking effect next year. They would restrict access to many public places, as well as domestic and international trains and flights, to those who have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 or are medically exempt from vaccination.